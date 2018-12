#Regram #RG @greenmatters: Milan is the latest city to embrace “going green” in a major way. According to the ‘Associated Press,’ the Italian city revealed plans to plant 3 million trees by the year 2030. Some of their plans to make the metropolis more green include turning a no-longer-operating freight railway network into a series of park, planting trees in more than 2,000 schoolyards, and introducing greenery to 10 million square meters of flat rooftop. If successful, the plans could prove to have major benefits to the city and its citizens: Milan official estimate that increasing the number of trees by 30 percent will absorb an additional 5 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, and could potentially reduce temperatures in the city by 2 degrees Celsius. Click the link in bio to learn more about this project! #learngreen #livegreen #sustainability

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Dec 23, 2018 at 9:03am PST